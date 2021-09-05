Land Mobile Radio Equipment Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Land Mobile Radio Equipment Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Land mobile radio is a wireless communication system developed for terrestrial users for the purpose of emergencies and instant communications in fields such as public safety sector, home security, medical emergency, industries, mining, police, firefighters, and transportation.

North America is expected to lead the overall land mobile radio market between 2020 and 2025. The high adoption of technologically advanced land mobile radios, and extensive research and development activities in the region are propelling the growth of the market in this region. The presence of major regulatory bodies, research institutes, and companies in this region are some the other factors driving market in this region. The market in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The use of land mobile radios in the commercial sector, mainly in transportation and utility applications, is the major factor driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.

In 2021, the market size of Land Mobile Radio Equipment is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Land Mobile Radio Equipment.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Land Mobile Radio Equipment Market are Sepura, Motorola, Harris, Jvckenwood, Thales, Raytheon, RELM Wireless, Hytera Communications, Tait Radio Communications, Simoco

The opportunities for Land Mobile Radio Equipment in recent future is the global demand for Land Mobile Radio Equipment Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Land Mobile Radio Equipment Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Analog, Digital

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Land Mobile Radio Equipment market is the incresing use of Land Mobile Radio Equipment in Transportation, Utility, Mining, Military and Defenses and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Land Mobile Radio Equipment market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

