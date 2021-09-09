Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers Market Share 2021 to grow at a magnificent CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2025 with Leading Countries Data

Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Viscosity grade improvers are polymers that are mixed with base oil to regulate the change of viscosity in the oil with the change in temperature. Shear stability and thickening capability are the most important parameters of a lubricant viscosity grade improver. They are made up of polymers such as olefin copolymers (OCPs), polymethacrylates (PMAs), and styrene block polymers.

Viscosity grade improvers are used in PCMOs to provide high fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, frictions, reduce the chances of damage and wear, and influence the effective functioning of the lubricant used in the engine. The growth in sales of passenger cars and the introduction of new taxation rates and subsidies, will contribute to the growth of the viscosity index improvers market in this end user segment.

End-users can use engines lubricated with multigrade oils at a wide range of temperatures and for an extended period of time. Multigrade oils display the properties of two viscosity grades as they contain a mixture of viscosity grade improvers mixed in low viscosity oil.

In 2021, the market size of Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers Market are Chevron Oronite, Evonik, Lubrizol, Lanxess, Infineum, NewMarket, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Midcontinental Chemical, Croda International, Amtecol, Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives, Nanjing Runyou Chemical Industry Additive, Shenyang Great Wall Lubricating Oil Manufacturing

The opportunities for Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers in recent future is the global demand for Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets.

Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Multigrade Oils, Multigrade Oils

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers market is the incresing use of Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers in Passenger Car Motor Oils (PCMOs), Heavy-Duty Motor Oils (HDMOs), Hydraulic Fluids, Gear Oils and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

