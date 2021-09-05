Methanesulphonic Acid Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Methanesulphonic Acid Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Methanesulfonic acid (MSA), the simplest alkanesulfonic acid, is a hygroscopic colorless liquid or white solid, depending on whether the ambient temperature is greater or less than 20 ºC. It is very soluble in water and oxygenated solvents, but sparingly soluble in most hydrocarbons. In aqueous solution, it is a strong acid (completely ionized).

Methanesulfonic acid has two types, such as industrial grade (methanesulfonic acid 70%) and pharmaceutical grade (methanesulfonic acid 99%). Methanesulfonic acid 70% is mainly used in electroplating industry and methanesulfonic acid 99% is used in medicine. In 2016, global industrial grade methanesulfonic acid production took about 87.07%.

Nowadays, global methanesulfonic acid production areas are mainly in Europe, USA and China. In 2016, Europe methanesulfonic acid production took about 62.86% with 56052 MT and it is the largest production region.

In 2021, the market size of Methanesulphonic Acid is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Methanesulphonic Acid.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Methanesulphonic Acid Market are BASF, Arkema Group, Oxon Italia, Jinshenghui Chemical, Zhongke Fine Chemical, Xingchi Science and Technology, Suning Chemical, Jinji Chemical, Yanuo Chemical, Xudong Chemical

The opportunities for Methanesulphonic Acid in recent future is the global demand for Methanesulphonic Acid Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14545353

Methanesulphonic Acid Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Industrial Grade, Pharmaceuticals Grade

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Methanesulphonic Acid market is the incresing use of Methanesulphonic Acid in Electroplating, Medicine, Organic Synthesis and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Methanesulphonic Acid market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14545353

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Fried Snack Market Size In 2021 with Top Countries Data : How big is the Fried Snack Industry? | Latest 111 Pages Report