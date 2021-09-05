Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Market Size and Forecast (2021-2025) By Top Leading Players, Segment, Development, Business Outlook 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Non-Protein Nitrogen (NPN) is a term used in animal nutrition to refer collectively to components such as urea, biuret, and ammonia, which are not proteins but can be converted into proteins by microbes in the ruminant stomach.

Non- Protein Nitrogen in Feed is an essential chemical element of the amino acids that are basic building blocks of the protein. The emergence of new protein sources will trigger industry growth, thereby providing new avenues for manufacturers.

In 2021, the market size of Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed is 780 million USD and it will reach 1040 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed.

Leading key players of Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Yara International ASA, Quality Liquid Feed, Anipro Feeds, Meadow Feeds, Kay Dee Feed Company, Nutri Feeds, Borealis, Incitec Pivot, The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, PetroLeo Brasileiro S.A, Skw Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz, Fertiberia Sa, Alltech

The opportunities for Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed in recent future is the global demand for Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Urea, Ammonia

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed market is the incresing use of Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed in Form, Livestock and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

