Phototherapy Equipment Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Phototherapy Equipment globally?

Phototherapy Equipment Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Phototherapy consists of exposure to daylight or to specific wavelengths of light using polychromatic polarised light, lasers, light-emitting diodes, fluorescent lamps, dichroic lamps or very bright, full-spectrum light. The light is administered for a prescribed amount of time and, in some cases, at a specific time of day.

The conventional segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020. On the basis of the type of lamp installed, conventional equipment are further classified into two segments equipment with fluorescent lamps and equipment with compact fluorescent lamps. In 2020, equipment with fluorescent lamps are expected to dominate the conventional phototherapy equipment market primarily because these equipment are majorly used for the treatment of skin diseases.

In 2021, the market size of Phototherapy Equipment is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Phototherapy Equipment.

Leading key players of Phototherapy Equipment Market are GE Healthcare, Philips Lighting, Natus Medical, Phoenix Medical, Herbert Waldmann, National Biological, Draeger, UVBioTek, Sperti, Daavlin, Waldmann, Solarc Systems

Phototherapy Equipment Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Convectional Phototherapy Equipment, LED Phototherapy Equipment, Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Phototherapy Equipment market is the incresing use of Phototherapy Equipment in Hospitals & Clinics, Home Users and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Phototherapy Equipment market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

