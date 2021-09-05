Potentiometers Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Potentiometers market?

Potentiometers Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] A potentiometer is a three-terminal resistor with a sliding or rotating contact that forms an adjustable voltage divider. If only two terminals are used, one end and the wiper, it acts as a variable resistor or rheostat. The measuring instrument called a potentiometer is essentially a voltage divider used for measuring electric potential (voltage); the component is an implementation of the same principle, hence its name. Potentiometers are commonly used to control electrical devices such as volume controls on audio equipment. Potentiometers operated by a mechanism can be used as position transducers, for example, in a joystick. Potentiometers are rarely used to directly control significant power (more than a watt), since the power dissipated in the potentiometer would be comparable to the power in the controlled load.

The major factor that drives the growth of the potentiometer is its accuracy to measure the potential difference between any two given points in a circuits. Other parameters that boosts the growth of the potentiometer market are temperature stability, long operational life, and improved linearity. One of the restraining factor that restricts the growth of the global potentiometer market is the noise generated in the potentiometer. When the wiper moves along the linear or rotary path, the resistive element creates a noise called as fader scratch. Also the friction between the resistive element and the potentiometer causes the inertia. This inertia prevents the potentiometer being used as rotary sensor in some sensitive applications. However, the increasing demand by the users for the potentiometers in various electronic appliances such as computer and audio equipment, will enable the manufacturers to develop and design the technology in the existing potentiometer thereby helping to grow the global potentiometer market. The area wise division of the international market of the Potentiometers can be done like Asian industry of Potentiometer, North American industry of Potentiometer, and European industry of Potentiometers. The prominent nations are the U.S., Germany, Japan, and China.

In 2021, the market size of Potentiometers is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Potentiometers.

Leading key players of Potentiometers Market are Analog Devices, BI Technologies, NTE Electronics, Bourns, TT Electronics, Vishay, Honeywell, BEI Sensors, Precision Electronics, Haffmann+Krippner

The opportunities for Potentiometers in recent future is the global demand for Potentiometers Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Potentiometers Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Linear Potentiometers, Rotary Potentiometers

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Potentiometers market is the incresing use of Potentiometers in Audio Equipment, Computers, Televisions, Measuring Devices, Tuners & Calibrators and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Potentiometers market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

