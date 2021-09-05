Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Size and Forecast (2021-2025) By Top Leading Players, Segment, Development, Business Outlook 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Sizing and Thickening Agents Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Sizing agents are substances that are commonly applied to fibers to reduce their porosity and make them suitable for printing. Thickening agents improve the viscosity of fluids without changing other properties. They are commonly used by the F&B industry to increase the viscosity of liquids.

Based on the product type, the thickening agents segment will account for the maximum share of the market during the next few years. The increasing demand for mineral and hydrocolloid thickening agents in F&B, paper and paperboard, and paints and coatings will be a major factor driving the market’s growth in this segment.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The increasing consumption of F&B and personal care products will drive the growth of the sizing and thickening agent market in this region.

In 2021, the market size of Sizing and Thickening Agents is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sizing and Thickening Agents.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Sizing and Thickening Agents Market are BASF, DowDuPont, Archer Daniels Midland, Ashland, AkzoNobel, Cargill, CP Kelco

The opportunities for Sizing and Thickening Agents in recent future is the global demand for Sizing and Thickening Agents Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Thickening Agents, Sizing Agents

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Sizing and Thickening Agents market is the incresing use of Sizing and Thickening Agents in Food and Beverages, Paper and Paperboard, Paints and Coatings, Textile and Fiber and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Sizing and Thickening Agents market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

