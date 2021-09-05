Smart Card in Government Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Smart Card in Government market?

Smart Card in Government Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Smart cards are pocket-sized cards that are embedded with integrated circuits. Smart cards can be used in many sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); transportation; government; and healthcare for identification and authentication. They provide individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure data security and confidentiality. Smart cards are used for various applications such as payments and transit ticketing.

APAC is the largest market for smart cards in the government sector and accounted for around 45% of the overall market share during 2017. Some of the major APAC countries contributing to the market growth are Australia, China, Japan, and India as they face a high risk of fraudulent activities. Factors such as the high adoption of contactless smart cards for near-field communication (NFC) payments will drive the demand for smart cards in the region.

In 2021, the market size of Smart Card in Government is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Card in Government.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Smart Card in Government Market are Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, Oberthur Technologies, Morpho (Safran), VALID, Eastcompeace, Wuhan Tianyu, Datang, Kona I, CPI Card Group, Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd, Hengbao

The opportunities for Smart Card in Government in recent future is the global demand for Smart Card in Government Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Smart Card in Government Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Contact Smart Card, Contactless Smart Card

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Smart Card in Government market is the incresing use of Smart Card in Government in Identification and Authentication, Entrance and Exit and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Smart Card in Government market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

