Steel Flat-Rolled Products Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Steel Flat-Rolled Products globally?

Steel Flat-Rolled Products Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Steel flat rolled products are made of steel and these products have flat surfaces instead of grooved faces.

The rapid increase in industrialization and development in APAC countries like India, China, and South Korea will boost the demand for steel flat-rolled products globally. For instance, the construction market in China is expected to grow to nearly USD 2.5 trillion by 2021. Since flat-rolled products find extensive applications in the construction of internal walls, cladding, and purlins, the growth in the construction sector will translate into the demand for steel flat-rolled products until the end of 2023. Moreover, the rapid urbanization, substantial investments in the infrastructure sector, and the banning of iron-ore mining in India are expected to the drive the market for steel flat-rolled products over the forecast period.

The extensive applications of steel in the construction industry is expected to continue to propel the prospects of growth of this market during the forecast period. Steel is the most important engineering material, but its production is an extremely energy-intensive process. The recent technological advancements and extensive research and development has reduced the energy consumption and will eventually lead to the reduction in the emission of greenhouse gasses. Therefore, the use of steel as a sustainable material is expected to aid in the growth of the steel flat-rolled products market until the end of 2023.

In 2021, the market size of Steel Flat-Rolled Products is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Flat-Rolled Products.

Leading key players of Steel Flat-Rolled Products Market are ArcelorMittal, JFE Steel, NSSMC, POSCO, Shanghai Baosteel Group, United States Steel

Steel Flat-Rolled Products Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Cold Rolled Coils, Hot Rolled Coils, Slab, Coated Steel Products, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Steel Flat-Rolled Products market is the incresing use of Steel Flat-Rolled Products in Construction, Infrastructure and Transport, Automobile, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Defense and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Steel Flat-Rolled Products market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

