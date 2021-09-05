Structural Adhesives Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Structural Adhesives Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Structural adhesives provide strength and a durable bond with wide applications, mainly in construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine and wind energy.

Structural adhesives market will witness growth owing to its unique ability to offer exceptional bond strength and fast curing speed for dissimilar and similar substrates in the automobile industry. The product is formulated to lower the vehicle weight and improve the safety & performance. Product manufacturers make special performance products for automobile applications, used for interior and exterior applications of vehicles such as deck lid flanges, hoods, interior dashboards, doors, and roof panels. Increasing per capita income and improved living standards amongst youth in emerging economies has propelled the automobile market since the economic downturn. Increasing awareness about fuel economy and light weight vehicles will bolster the overall structural adhesives market.

Another important driving factor for structural adhesives market is its extensive usage for bonding helicopter and aircraft’s components, and airframes. It provides high quality finish for crucial aircraft fabrication applications such as for engine components to curtail vibrations, edge, and core filling materials for reinforcement on structural components and primary substrates, and honeycomb sandwich panels bonding for rigid interior panels and to reduce weight. Increasing disposable income, global tourism trend, and reduced air fares due to competition among air liners has led to affordable air travelling that will drive the aerospace industry throughout the forecast spell. With the advent of modern warfare technologies, increasing military expenditure to build heavily equipped, highly maneuverable, and lethal fighter planes will also positively influence the global structural adhesives market in the near future.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market and accounted for 45.0% of total consumption in 2017. Major structural adhesive consumers in the region include China and India which together accounted for most of the regional market volume in 2017.

In 2021, the market size of Structural Adhesives is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Structural Adhesives.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Structural Adhesives Market are HENKEL, ASHLAND, SIKA, ARKEMA, 3M, DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, LORD CORPORATION, ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS, SCOTT BADER

The opportunities for Structural Adhesives in recent future is the global demand for Structural Adhesives Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Structural Adhesives Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Structural Adhesives market is the incresing use of Structural Adhesives in Wind Energy, Marine, Rail, Aerospace and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Structural Adhesives market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

