Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Waste Heat Recovery Boiler market?

Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] A waste heat recovery boiler captures undesired heat dissipated from industrial processes, which can be reused in other heating applications such as power generation. Waste heat may either be used in the same process or be transferred to other processes. It is estimated that as much as 20%-50% of industrial energy usage is released in the form of waste heat. The waste heat recovery boilers capture heat from gen sets, incinerators, furnace exhausts, and from other equipment that involves heat flow related processes.

The growing demand for energy, increasing electricity prices, and increasing efforts to reduce global GHG emissions in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are driving the market for waste heat boiler.

In 2021, the market size of Waste Heat Recovery Boiler is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Waste Heat Recovery Boiler.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market are ABB, Alstom, Echogen Power systems, Foster Wheeler, GE

The opportunities for Waste Heat Recovery Boiler in recent future is the global demand for Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Medium Temperature, High Temperature, Ultra-High Temperature

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Waste Heat Recovery Boiler market is the incresing use of Waste Heat Recovery Boiler in Power Generation Utilities, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Primary Metals, Non-Metallic Minerals and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Waste Heat Recovery Boiler market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

