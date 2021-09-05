Drug Repurposing Market Share 2021 to grow at a magnificent CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2025 with Leading Countries Data

Drug Repurposing Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Drug repurposing or re-profiling has been the hallmark to bring strong business growth and the trend is being followed by majority of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Among all biologics approved in the U.S. during 2007-2009, 30-40% of them were the drugs repurposed or repositioned. National Institute of Health (NIH), U.S. Department of Health defines drug repurposing as discovering new uses for approved drugs to provide the quickest possible transition from bench to bedside. Drug repurposing opens up various opportunities to answer current unmet medical needs to come up with cost-effective solutions to expensive drug development process. Repurposing or re-profiling of drugs which are suspended due to lack of efficacy or specificity can be a good start over for further development for new indication. Finding new indications for already studied drugs can benefit patients by getting quick access to new treatment choices and also to developer by saving time and money while maintaining its original IP protection. For many expensive indications such as cancer, scrutinizing for anti-cancer activity among dozens of off-patent drugs that have already established their safety is a powerful method opted by majority of the big pharma companies. However, repurposing is not a new strategy and there are bunch of drugs which are repositioned or repurposed, some of them are Raloxifene (approved for treatment of osteoporosis in 2007, originally indicated for breast cancer treatment), Thalidomide (repositioned for use in treatment of leprosy and multiple myeloma in 2006), Rapamycin (repurposed in 1999 for prevention of organ transplant rejection), Sildenafil (originally approved for erectile dysfunction and recently got approved for treatment of angina) and many others.

Requirement of low investment of time and money in the drug development is the prime advantage of drug repurposing and majority of the drugs in pipeline of major pharmaceutical companies are thus adopt this method. Some of the factors accelerating the drug repurposing activities include sunk research cost, ready availably of bioavailability, pharmacology, toxicity profile & pharmacokinetics data, well established manufacturing protocol etc.; which are expected to drive the global drug repurposing market. There are thousands of failed molecules shelved into the drug libraries, which hold vast potential to reposition. Whereas, limited access chemical structure data of drug molecules, lack of funding etc. are some of the factors limiting the growth of global drug repurposing market.

