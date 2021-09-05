Exercise Bikes Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Exercise Bikes market?

Exercise Bikes Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Exercise bikes are a great option to increase stamina and are among the main fitness equipment in cardio fitness regimes. Exercising bikes focus on strength training of the lower body, and the option to increase or decrease the resistance offered by the bike gives more flexibility to the user. The repeated cycling motion burns fat as well as exercises muscles. The constant contraction and expansion of muscles provide isotonic exercise.

The North America dominated the global exercise bike market. Factors such as increasing instances of obesity-related diseases and growing health awareness among the population will propel the growth of this market in the region.

The recumbent exercise bike segment dominated the market.People with lower back pain and balance issues prefer recumbent exercise bikes as they are more comfortable and puts less stress on the back and knees than the upright exercise bikes. Factors such as the growing older population will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the next few years.

In 2021, the market size of Exercise Bikes is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Exercise Bikes.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Exercise Bikes Market are Brunswick, ICON Health & Fitness, Nautilus, Precor, Technogym, Asian Sports & Enterprises, Bladez Fitness, Body-Solid, Ciclotte, Jerai Fitness, Johnson Health Tech, Ketller

The opportunities for Exercise Bikes in recent future is the global demand for Exercise Bikes Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14545295

Exercise Bikes Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Upright Exercise Bike, Recumbent Exercise Bike

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Exercise Bikes market is the incresing use of Exercise Bikes in Beginners Users, Intermediate Users, Advanced Levels Users and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Exercise Bikes market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14545295

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Power Transmission Market Size In 2021 with Top Countries Data : What are the key driving factors for the Power Transmission Industry? | Latest 114 Pages Report