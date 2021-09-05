Hand Hygiene Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Hand Hygiene Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Hand hygiene is one of the segments of the personal care market. The personal care market includes personal hygiene products used by individuals and healthcare personnel. Personal care products facilitate personal hygiene and grooming. The products promote beauty, vitality, and improved standards of living. Personal care products are used across several end-users, encompassing residential, commercial, and industrial end-users. Personal hygiene requires the observation of consistent practices that are conducive to cleanliness; any negligence can make one vulnerable to various contagious diseases.

The growing number of hygiene-related campaigns as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Several organizations have undertaken the responsibility to increase the number of hygiene-related campaigns across the globe to inculcate the importance of healthy and safe hand hygiene practices. Such initiatives focus on the prevention of onsite infections among individuals, healthcare workers, and patients by creating awareness about hand hygiene. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has already undertaken the task to design water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs to achieve a greater impact. The continued efforts by global and public health organizations to promote healthy hygiene practices will create the demand for hand hygiene products.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the hand hygiene market by 2021. The increase in adoption of hand hygiene products will increase in the region due to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases. Also, the introduction of stringent regulations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that mandate the commercial units to adhere to strict hand hygiene practices to ensure a safe and healthy environment, will also drive the growth of the market in the Americas.

In 2021, the market size of Hand Hygiene is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hand Hygiene.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Hand Hygiene Market are 3M, Procter & Gamble, EcoHydra, BODE Chemie, Cleenol Group, Deb Group, KLENZAN, Kutol, Medline Industries, Reckitt Benckiser, Vectair Systems, Whiteley Corporation

The opportunities for Hand Hygiene in recent future is the global demand for Hand Hygiene Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Hand Hygiene Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Commercial Sector, Industrial Sector, Residential Sector

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Hand Hygiene market is the incresing use of Hand Hygiene in Soaps, Hand Wash, Sanitizers, Rubs, Disinfectants and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Hand Hygiene market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

