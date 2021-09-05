Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Hyperphosphatemia Drugs market?

Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] hosphorus is an important element for normal physiologic functions such as bone construction, nerve function, and muscle contraction. About 85% of phosphorus is stored in the bones and different tissues in the body. The excess phosphorus is eliminated from the body by the urinary system. The normal phosphate level in the blood is 3-4 mg/dL. Electrolytic disturbance resulting in high levels of phosphate in the blood causes hyperphosphatemia. Individuals with chronic kidney diseases have a decreased glomerular filtration rate and increased serum phosphate levels. The high phosphate levels in the serum lower calcium levels because of phosphate precipitation by calcium ions, leading to calcification of vascular tissues and heart diseases. Aluminum-, calcium-, magnesium-, and iron-based and aluminum-free, calcium-free phosphate binders are used to treat the condition.

Major factors driving the market include rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, high unmet medical needs, increase in the number of people undergoing dialysis, large geriatric population, and surge in public awareness worldwide. Diabetes and hypertension are the main causes of renal failure, which leads to hyperphosphatemia. However, stringent regulations by regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), non-adherence to treatment regimens, and rise in side effects of hyperphosphatemia drugs are likely to inhibit the market. According to FDA use of hyperphosphatemia drugs for the treatment of high or low phosphorus levels in the human body is neither safe nor effective. High growth potential in untapped economies, such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players. Rise in geriatric population and increase in cases of osteoporosis in Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the market. Osteoporosis is often undertreated and underdiagnosed, which is driving the hyperphosphatemia drugs market in Asia Pacific. The available calcium, lanthanum, sevelamer, and iron-based drugs for treating hyperphosphatemia are associated with certain side effects. The long-term use of calcium-based drugs such as calcium carbonate and calcium acetate can cause vascular calcification.

In 2021, the market size of Hyperphosphatemia Drugs is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hyperphosphatemia Drugs.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market are Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Shire, Vifor Pharma, Amgen, Bayer

The opportunities for Hyperphosphatemia Drugs in recent future is the global demand for Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14545285

Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Aluminum Phosphate Binder, Iron Phosphate Binder, Magnesium Phosphate Binder, Calcium Phosphate Binder

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Hyperphosphatemia Drugs market is the incresing use of Hyperphosphatemia Drugs in Hospitals, Clinicss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Hyperphosphatemia Drugs market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14545285

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Size In 2021 with Top Countries Data : What is the CAGR scope of the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Industry in the forthcoming period? | Latest 120 Pages Report