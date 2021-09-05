Idler Pulley Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Idler Pulley globally?

Idler Pulley Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] The idler pulley is a mechanical part in the vehicle, functions to guide and maintain the tension on the drive belt. The idler pulley offers the required tension in the driving belt and also other systems parts such as alternators, air compressors, water pumps and power steering pumps are helped by the function of the idler pulley.

On under tension, the vehicle can experience vibration, early failure of belt, noise and spillage. In such a scenario idler pulley play an important role. The idler pulley is available in steel, cast iron and plastic material. Owing to the light weight design trend in the automotive industry, the demand for plastic idler pulley is high. Features in the idler pulley are, they are designed with a surface being smooth, riveted or grooved pattern. These patterns serve the different need, for instance, grooved design in the idler pulley reduces the friction as well as wear on the belt, and smoothness prevents belt scuffing whereas riveted design adds durability to the idler pulley.

In 2021, the market size of Idler Pulley is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Idler Pulley.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Idler Pulley Market are Dayco Products, SKF AB, The Gates Corporation, Capitol Stampings, Superior Industries, The Timken Corporation, Parcan Group, Clutch Bearings Industries, Jiuh Men Industry, Precision, Schaeffler Technologies, Standard Motor Products

The opportunities for Idler Pulley in recent future is the global demand for Idler Pulley Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Idler Pulley Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Steel, Cast iron, Glass filled polymer

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Idler Pulley market is the incresing use of Idler Pulley in OEM, Aftermarket and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Idler Pulley market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

