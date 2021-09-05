DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), also known as 3a,4,7,7a-tatrahydro-4,7-methano-1H-indene, (endo) or (exo) tricycle[5.2.1.0 (2,6)]deca-3,8-diene or cyclopentadiene dimer is a white crystalline solid at room temperature with a distinctive odor. The Chemical Abstract Service Registry Number (CASRN) is 77-73-6. Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is typically a clear liquid with a fragrant (strong) musty odor. DCPD is a dimer of cyclopentadiene (CPD) and is formed during high-temperature cracking of petroleum fractions and recovered by distillation. It is a highly reactive intermediate used to produce a wide range of resins, including aromatic hydrocarbon resins, unsaturated polyester resins, phenolics, and epoxies. This report studies the DCPD＞99%.

In 2021, the market size of DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Market are Zeon, LyondellBasell, Shell Chemicals, Texmark, Kolon, NOVA Chemicals, Dow, Braskem.S.A, JX Nippon Oil&Energy, ExxonMobil Chemical, Cymetech

The opportunities for DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals in recent future is the global demand for DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Purity=99%, Purity＞99%

The major factors that Influencing the growth of DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals market is the incresing use of DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals in Resins, Inks, Adhesives, Paints and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

