Adhesive Film Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2026

The adhesive film market is expected to reach USD 84.68 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing adoption of these films increases the shelf life of materials and growing demand from the medical industry due to its features, including higher UV light, temperature resistance, and others. Furthermore, developing e-commerce, pharmaceutical, and consumer durables industries are anticipated to drive global market growth. Also, increasing demand from emerging economies is an additional factor expected to drive global market growth. Expanding packaging applications, especially in the food & beverages industry, is expected to stimulate the adhesive films market over the forecast period. The frozen food industry has been the dominant consumer over the past few years. These are used to link a paper with the plastics or cardboard presenting the desired information. Improvement in frozen food demand owing to hectic lifestyle and increase in consumer spending volume is expected to drive adhesive films market growth.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: 3M Company, UPM-Kymmene OYJ, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, Cosmo Films, Constantia Flexibles, Toray Industries, Mondi Group, Coveris, and Ester Industries.

The Adhesive Film market research report highlights the major regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It elaborates on various aspects these regional markets, such as shifting consumer tastes & preferences, fluctuations in supply & demand, changing production & consumption patterns, and revenue growth rate of each market. In addition, the report analyzes the current position of each player in the Adhesive Film market leveraging various analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and Capacity Utilization analysis.

Film Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Tapes

Labels

Graphic Films

End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Transportation

Medical

Others

The materials & chemicals industry consists of companies that engage in the manufacture of a wide range of industrial and commercial products using various chemicals and raw materials such as oil, natural gas, metals, and minerals. Growing demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, extensive usage of chemicals and raw materials in industries including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are among the key drivers for the industry growth. Rising environmental awareness, technological advancements in various chemical products, development of organic chemicals and materials, growing use of high-performance agrochemicals and specialty chemicals are other major factors bolstering the growth of this industry.

