Medical Elastomers Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020–2026

The global medical elastomers market is forecast to reach USD 10.48 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity of the use of plastic materials for medical devices is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. The ever increasing demand for high-quality healthcare facilities in various countries will also govern the demand for elastomers in the healthcare sector.

Elastomers are available in a wide range of durometer ranges and offer excellent heat and chemical resistance. Elastomer tubing is resistant to many environmental factors such as UV radiation, chemicals, temperature, and x-rays. Their use in medical applications is driven by the fact they resist adhering to body tissue and do not support microbial growth. They can be sterilized with a variety of methods with minimal performance degradation or changes in mechanical properties.

Top companies profiled in the report include: DowDuPoint Inc., BASF SE, Royal DSM, Solvay SA, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Trelleborg AB, Polyone Corporation, RTP Company, Kuraray Co., Ltd., and Foster Corporation, among others.

Market Overview:

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Medical Elastomers market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an extensive assessment of the prominent companies operating in the materials and chemical industry to offer better insights into competition scenario on a regional and global level.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the materials and chemical sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. Industry players in the Medical Elastomers market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand, while adapting to the sustainability trends and to expand their in the global market.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Thermoset Elastomers

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Extrusion Tubing

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Medical Tubes

Catheters

Syringes

Implants

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



