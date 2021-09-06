Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] High-strength low-alloy steel (HSLA) is a type of alloy steel that provides better mechanical properties or greater resistance to corrosion than carbon steel. HSLA steels vary from other steels in that they are not made to meet a specific chemical composition but rather to specific mechanical properties. They have a carbon content between 0.05–0.25% to retain formability and weldability. Other alloying elements include up to 2.0% manganese and small quantities of copper, nickel, niobium, nitrogen, vanadium, chromium, molybdenum, titanium, calcium, rare earth elements, or zirconium. Copper, titanium, vanadium, and niobium are added for strengthening purposes.

The advanced high-strength steel market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth and is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market are Baoshan Iron & Steel, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Kobe Steel, POSCO, SSAB, ThyssenKrupp, United Steel, AK Steel

Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Dual Phase Steel, Martensitic Steel, Boron Steel, TRIP Steel, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive market is the incresing use of Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive in Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

