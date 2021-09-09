AS Interface Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

AS Interface Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] AS Interface is a globally standardized industrial networking solution that links sensors and actuators to a controller over a common data transmission path. It is an open technology supported by various automation vendors and leading manufacturers of sensors and actuators worldwide. The construction of AS Interface consists of four components which are, the network master in form of a gateway, number of network slaves which are input and output modules, a power supply to enable communication between master and slaves, and the yellow AS-Interface cable for wiring infrastructure. The master with gate-way function controls the system and initiates data exchange, manages communication with the slaves, with each slave having a unique address and informs the PLC, making it a deterministic networking solution.

Rise in adoption of process automation and safety standards in process industry, simple and quick installation of AS-Interface system with a minimum number of cables, safer transmission of data and power compared to wired devices and support from the government for the adoption of industrial automation in various industries are some factors driving the growth of AS Interface market.

However, factors such as impact on infrastructure related investments due to declining prices of oil and gas restrain the growth of AS Interface Market.

In 2021, the market size of AS Interface is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AS Interface.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of AS Interface Market are Bihl+Wiedemann, Pepperl+Fuchs, Siemens, ABB, Emerson Electric, IFM Electronic, Valmet Corporation, Schneider Electric, PHOENIX CONTACT

The opportunities for AS Interface in recent future is the global demand for AS Interface Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

AS Interface Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

AS-i Master/Gateway, AS-i Power Supply, AS-i Cable, As-i Slave

The major factors that Influencing the growth of AS Interface market is the incresing use of AS Interface in Material Handling, Building Automation, Drive Controls and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the AS Interface market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

