Automotive Active Suspension System Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Automotive Active Suspension System Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] The active suspension system in an automotive is responsible for continuously adjusting the suspension settings as per the road conditions to provide a smooth and comfortable driving experience. The leading automakers around the world are offering advanced suspension technologies in their premium and luxury models to offer a rich driving experience to its customers. Automobile suspension systems emerged at the beginning of 19th century when automobiles were invented. Internal combustion engine powered vehicles were still in their embryo stage, and only two innovations were made to form the vehicle’s suspension system. Initially, front coil springs were used, along with dampeners, to act as shock absorbers for minimizing vibrations in vehicles. Later, leaf springs were used, which were flexible to accommodate varying weights and less expensive.

Electronic components in automobiles have outgrown the utility of traditional mechanical components. Preference for electronic components is increasing due to the increased need for safety, performance, stability, and comfort in vehicles. Technavio’s market research report has identified shift towards electrification of automotive components as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the automotive active suspension system market in the coming years. To develop the trend of electrification, manufacturers are adopting new technologies. The automotive industry is witnessing extensive use of the sensors, actuators, accumulators, ECUs, hydraulic pumps, and on-board computers for the operation of various systems. Moreover, vehicle electrification has led semi-active and active suspension systems to adopt electronic and electro-hydraulic components.

In 2021, the market size of Automotive Active Suspension System is 140 million USD and it will reach 260 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Active Suspension System.

Leading key players of Automotive Active Suspension System Market are Quanser, ZF Sachs AG, Daimler AG, Magneti Marelli S P A, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Porsche Cars North America, LORD Corporation, BWI Group, Eaton Corporation, Tanabe USA

Automotive Active Suspension System Market Type Segment Analysis:

Hydraulic Systems, Electromagnetic Systems, Solenoid Valve Systems, Magneto Rheological Systems, Other

