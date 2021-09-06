Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Bisphenol A (BPA) segment witnessing high demand?

Bisphenol A (BPA) Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Hydrogenated Bisphenol A (HBPA) is a saturated diol produced by catalytic reduction of Bisphenol A. While similar in structure to Bishphenol A, it undergoes most of the reactions typical of secondary alcohols. It is available as a white, flaked material which is soluble in a wide range of organic solvents.

HBPA is used in the preparation of alkyd, polyester, and epoxy resins where good color stability and improved weatherability are important for lasting quality. Areas of application include casting, laminating, coatings, and fiber production.

At present, the major manufacturers of hydrogenated bisphenol A are New Japan Chemical, Maruzen Petrochemical, Milliken Chemical and Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials. New Japan Chemical is the world leader, holding 25% production market share in 2017. Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials is the China largest manufacturer, but it put into production only in 2015.

In 2021, the market size of Bisphenol A (BPA) is 21 million USD and it will reach 26 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bisphenol A (BPA).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Epoxy Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A, Unsaturated Polyester Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bisphenol A (BPA) market is the incresing use of Bisphenol A (BPA) in Electronic Packaging, Electrical Equipment Insulation Materials, Coatings and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bisphenol A (BPA) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

