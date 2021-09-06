Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Bone grafts and substitutes (BGS) comprise the products that are used for the replacement of missing bones or to repair bone fractures. BGS are widely used in hip, foot and ankle surgeries, fractures and bone injuries. Bone graft and substitutes usually include components like osteoconductive matrix that act as scaffold for the development of new bone, osteoinductive proteins that supports mitogenesis of identical bone cells and osteogenic cells which are capable of forming bone in the appropriate environment. Bone grafts may be allografts, autologus or synthetic types. Main objective behind the use of bone graft and substitute product is to gain healing from factures and bone injuries or to replace the natural bone.

Increasing cases of orthopaedic surgeries and musculoskeletal disorders (MSD) which demands the use of bone grafts and substitutes will drive the growth of the market. For example, according to American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, approximately 3 million musculoskeletal procedures perform annually in the United States. In addition, it is also stated that bone grafts are used in around 2.2 million orthopaedic procedures globally. Thus, increasing use of bone grafts coupled with increasing cases of disorders that demands use of these materials will boost the growth of bone grafts and substitutes market. Furthermore, many key players offer variety of bone graft products that will attract more number of customers and hence drives the market growth. For example, Synthes, Inc., a Johnson and Johnson Company offers chronOS Strip bone graft substitute. This synthetic bone graft is manufactured from chronOS β-tricalcium phosphate granules that can be perfuse with patients own bone marrow and blood. Additionally, consistent efforts of many key players of this market to develop biodegradable composite structures and polymeric materials will attract customers to use bone grafts and substitute products and hence drives the market growth. Various other factors like advancement in technologies and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions will also drive the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes. However, some of the limitations using bone grafts and substitutes like donor site morbidity and difficulty in supplying these materials will hinder the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes.

In 2021, the market size of Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market are Medtronic, Wright Medical Technology, Synthes, Stryker, Baxter International, TiGenix, Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Ceramic-Based BGS, Polymer-Based BGS, Growth Factor-Based BGS, Cell-Based BGS, Harvested BGS, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market is the incresing use of Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) in Spinal Fusion, Dental, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial, Foot and Ankle, Long Bone and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

