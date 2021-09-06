Digital Power Meter Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Digital Power Meter globally?

Digital Power Meter Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Digital power meters are next-generation meters that provide precise readings of electricity consumption and are generally installed in households or in enterprises to maintain detailed statistics on energy consumption.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in the deployment of smart grid projects. Smart grids include grid applications such as smart power meters, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, IT, and other communication networks. These devices enable utilities to have complete control and manage the digital assets that are present in the field. The smart grid networking systems enable a utility to analyze and map the energy consumption patterns of its customers, thereby helping in load forecasting and peak demand management along with risk determination. Also, it enables the reduction of power outages by providing detailed information about the functioning status of the power system network. With rapid development in smart grid-related equipment and solutions, management of huge data volumes has become a major concern among power utilities. This development of the smart grid projects worldwide is expected to propel growth in the global digital power meter market during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented with the presence of many well-diversified international, regional, and local manufacturers, and the competition among these players is intense. In several developing and underdeveloped countries, local or regional manufacturers dominate the market. With the global players increasing their footprint in the market with their huge infrastructure and R&D support, it has become extremely difficult for regional players to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price.

In 2021, the market size of Digital Power Meter is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Power Meter.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Digital Power Meter Market are Itron, Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric, Sensus, Advanced Electronics Company, EKM Metering, Elster Group (owned by Honeywell), Holley Metering, Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments, Kamstrup, LINYANG Energy, Murata Power Solutions, Simpson Electric

The opportunities for Digital Power Meter in recent future is the global demand for Digital Power Meter Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Digital Power Meter Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Digital Meter Type, Electrical Meter Type, Electromechanical Meter Type, Electronic Meter Type

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Digital Power Meter market is the incresing use of Digital Power Meter in Residential, Commercial, Industrial and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Digital Power Meter market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

