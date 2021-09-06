Slaughterhouse Equipment Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Slaughterhouse Equipment Market was valued at USD 7,391.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.20 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Animal slaughter refers to the process of killing domestic livestock for food purposes or in case of the animal being diseased or unsuitable for consumption. The Slaughterhouse Equipment are a part of the food processing industry because they enhance meat products both qualitatively and by value.

The research report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the existing and projected market scenario to offer estimations of the anticipated growth rate of the industry vertical over the forecast period of 2018-2028. Moreover, the report also offers key solutions and methodologies to help the companies and readers overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Key players in the market include BANSS America Corporation, BAYLE S.A, Best and Donovan, MEATEK Food Machineries India, Jarvis Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Industries Riopel Inc., Prime Equipment Group Inc., Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited, Marel, Baader Group, Limos

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By type, killing holds the largest share in the global Slaughterhouse Equipment market. This process is basic for the slaughter of all animals and various methods are experimented with across the globe to make the process painless for the animals.

By automation, the semi-automated segment holds the largest share in the market. This is so because the semi-automated process requires comparatively lower maintenance and investment costs.

Increasing awareness of importance of protein is being observed in the consumers which is triggering the growth in demand of the protein rich foods like meat. Chicken consumption is on the rise due to this reason as chicken is one of the easily and cheaply available meats globally.

According to Meat & Livestock Australia, the demand for Beef and Chicken were the highest in the country with a market share of over 35% and 30% respectively.

The cattle slaughter in the US is forecasted to remain high till 2020 as marketing rates find the needed support from larger feedlot inventories and strong demand.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Slaughterhouse Equipment market on the basis of type, automation, livestock, process type and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Stunning Electrical Stunning Controlled Atmosphere Stunning

Killing

Cut-up

Deboning and Skinning

Evisceration

Others

Automation (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fully Automated Line

Semi-Automated Line

Livestock (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Poultry Chicken Duck Other Poultry

Swine

Bovine Cow Buffalo

Seafood

Others

Process Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Line Slaughter

Batch Slaughter

Small-Sized Slaughter

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Slaughterhouse Equipment market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global Slaughterhouse Equipment market?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

