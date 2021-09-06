Non-Thermal Food Processing Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Non-Thermal Food Processing Market was valued at USD 900 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a steady CAGR of 8.1%. The Non-Thermal Food Processing market is growing in proportion with the developments of allied technologies, because of the considerable number of favorable factors such as higher food consciousness and government interest in promoting food technologies that ensure the safety of the final food product.

This report on the Non-Thermal Food Processing market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Non-Thermal Food Processing market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2064

Key players in the Non-Thermal Food Processing Market are Bosch, Nordion, Hiperbaric, CHIC FresherTech, Bühler, Avure Technologies, Emerson, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Symbios Technologies, and Dukane.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By technology, the High-Pressure Processing segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the period of forecast. The latest technology does not require the addition of any additives or preservatives to foods and is in readily-demand in an era of health-conscious consumers.

Irradiation is also an essential Non-Thermal Food Processing technology that helps in destroying important food spoiling bacteria. The technology aids in microbial inactivation and thereby ensures food safety.

Beverages are also a fast-growing application segment of Non-Thermal Food Processing market and are expected to grow at a steady CAGR. Several dairy products such as flavored milk, fermented dairy drinks, etc. are making use of these technologies.

By function, microbial inactivation holds the largest share in the global Non-Thermal Food Processing market. It has gained achieved with the help of the use of high-frequency radiation that helps in rendering the microorganisms powerless.

Despite a favorable market scenario, obstructions such as user reluctance to switch from conventional food processing technologies, associated costs of technologies and false beliefs about the regulatory compliances can deter market growth.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2064

For a better understanding of the study, Reports and Data have segmented the Non-Thermal Food Processing market based on Technology, Food Product, Function, and Region:

Technology (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

High-Pressure Processing Orientation Type Vessel Volume End-User

Pulsed Electric Field

Irradiation

Ultrasonic Frequency Range

Cold Plasma

Others

Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Meat and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Beverages

Confectionery

Others

Function (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Quality Assurance

Microbial Inactivation Compression through High Pressure High-Intensity Pulsed Electric Fields Irradiation Acoustic Cavitation Other Techniques

Cutting

Emulsification and Homogenization

Cleaning

Others Degassing



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-thermal-processing-market

Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Non-Thermal Food Processing market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Liquid Dairy Packaging Carton Market

Food Ultrasound Market

Dairy Processing Equipment Market

Slaughtering Equipment Market

Non-Thermal Food Processing Market

Read industry related blogs:

Top 10 Trends That Will Shape the Cosmetics and Beauty Market in 2021

Top 10 Luxury Furniture Brands Adding Elegance To Interiors

Top 10 Home Appliances Brands Bringing Electric Essentials to The Household

Browse other reports from different publications:

3D Food Printing Industry

3D Haptic Technology Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]