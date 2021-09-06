Intumescent Coatings Market Size, Revenue, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2028

The global intumescent coatings market is forecast to reach USD 1,334.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intumescent coatings are generally referred to as intumescent paint, which are used in buildings as a passive fire resistance measure. They are applied to structural members as an aesthetically pleasing fireproofing product. Intumescent coatings expand when exposed significantly to high temperatures, such as, those products that come in contact with fire.

Intumescent coatings, when applied by a spray, provides a thick and spongy surface that requires a finish covering to hide and protect the steel. They offer the same level of coating that looks like a thin layer of paint.

Market Overview:

The rise in materials and chemicals companies’ deployment of digital technologies to enhance efficiency gains and increase reliability are the key factors stimulating materials and chemicals industry trends. The industry players are allocating huge budgets for advanced sensing and automation machines to enhanced optimization of operations.

Materials and chemicals are used across various end-use industries such as manufacturing, medical & pharmaceutical, automotive, food tech, among others. New product launches, technological advancements, growing consumer demand variety in daily use items, and increasing automation in the industry will accrue to major revenue gains in the coming years. Also, increasing consumer awareness regarding energy-efficiency and associated demand for sustainable products will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Akzonobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Promat International, Teknos Group, BASF SE, Contego International, Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Bollom Fire Protection, Arabian Vermiculite Industries, and SKK Pte Ltd., among others.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific as expected to continue as one of the largest and fastest growing Intumescent Coatings market globally. The increasing manufacturing and export demand over the past decade has led several global leading companies to not only make huge investments in the region’s materials and chemical sector but also set up their own manufacturing base in the region to increase their presence in this emerging market.

Competitive Outlook:

This market report offer detailed view of import export scenario, recent developments, trade regulations, value chain optimization, production analysis, market share, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, impact of domestic and localized market players, changes in market, trends, size, segment growth, application niches and dominance, product launches, product approvals, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Intumescent Coatings Market Segmentation:

Technology Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Epoxy-Based

Substrate Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Structural Steel & Cast Iron

Wood

Others

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hydrocarbons

Cellulosic

End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Building and Construction

Industrial

Aerospace

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the projected growth rate of the global Intumescent Coatings market over the forecast period?

What are the latest trending factors influencing market growth?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Intumescent Coatings Market?

What are the risks and challenges existing in the industry?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

Thank you for reading our report. For customization of the report, contact Reports and Data for an Analyst Brief. Our Report offer actionable insights into industry to help customers and investors understand the market dynamics and formulate strategic investment plans.

