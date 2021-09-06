FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] This report studies the FRP GRP GRE Pipe market. GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

In global market, Future Pipe Industries (FPI) is the global leader, which take a market share of 11%, followed by Amiantit and National Oilwell Varco (NOV). Top 3 players take a market share of 28%.

Looking to the future, the world FRP GRP GRE Pipe consumption market will reach to 3.4 billion USD in 2023, with the CARG of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023, the sales will reach to 84.2 million meters.

In 2021, the market size of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe is 2480 million USD and it will reach 3710 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market are National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Amiantit, ZCL Composites, Future Pipe Industries (FPI), The Hobas Group, Graphite India Limited, Lianyungang Zhongfu, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory, Hengrun Group, Enduro Composites, Chemical Process Piping (CPP), Jizhou Zhongyi

The opportunities for FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe in recent future is the global demand for FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14544977

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Polyester, Epoxy, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market is the incresing use of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe in Oil and Gas, Sewage Pipe, Irrigations and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14544977

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Hotpot Enhancer Market Size In 2021

Fall Protection Equipments Market Size In 2021

Automotive Chassis Dynamometers Market Size In 2021

Blood Preparation Market Size In 2021