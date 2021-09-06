Grid Scale Energy Storage Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Grid Scale Energy Storage Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Grid energy storage is a collection of methods used to store electrical energy on a large scale within an electrical power grid. Electrical energy is stored during times when production (especially from intermittent power plants such as renewable electricity sources such as wind power, tidal power, solar power) exceeds consumption, and returned to the grid when production falls below consumption.

A variety of grid scale energy storage technologies are known to the industry and can be broadly categorized based on the type of energy being stored. Pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) is a well-established energy storage technique; however, because of known challenges, various other energy storage techniques, backed by public and private lending, have surfaced over the last decade. For a market such as energy storage, which is linked to the economy of a country, initiatives related to policy decisions and mass awareness play a key role in the growth. Some countries have introduced reforms / amendments in the policies to encourage the market for energy storage, while others are still debating on it. The White House Summit 2016 is a recent example of such initiatives. At the summit, a range of utility, industry and government storage commitments were highlighted to signify the importance of this subject. Post this, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) started working on re-evaluating some of the policies to encourage energy storage in the US.

At the time of release of this study, policies favoring renewable energy over other sources were in place in about 50 countries. The common theme across these policies is priority dispatch of electricity from renewable sources, special feed-in tariffs, quota obligations for renewable energy and energy tax exemptions. In addition, legal bindings / agreements, such as COP21, to tackle climate change are encouraging the use of renewable energy, which, in turn, is likely to drive the energy storage industry.

In 2021, the market size of Grid Scale Energy Storage is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Grid Scale Energy Storage.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Grid Scale Energy Storage Market are ABB, Beacon Power, Hydrostor, EnerVault, GE, Samsung SDI, S&C Electric, SustainX

The opportunities for Grid Scale Energy Storage in recent future is the global demand for Grid Scale Energy Storage Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Pumped Hydroelectric Storage System, Thermal Storage, Battery Storage, Compressed Air Energy Storage, Flywheel Storage, Molten Salt Storage

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Grid Scale Energy Storage market is the incresing use of Grid Scale Energy Storage in Mechanical Energy, Chemical Energy, Electrochemical Energy, Thermal Energy, Electromagnetic Energy and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Grid Scale Energy Storage market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

