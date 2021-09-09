Hydroponics Technologies Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Hydroponics Technologies market?

Hydroponics Technologies Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] The global hydroponics technologies market consists of technologies used for growing plants without the use of soil. Environment and climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems are various types of technologies that have been considered in this report.

The need for reduction in soil and water pollution is one of the major factors driving the global hydroponics technologies market. In land farming, the chemicals such as fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides are used to increase the yield rates substantially. This causes soil and water pollution. The chemicals such as pesticides accumulate in soil and alter microbial processes, increasing the plants’ uptake of chemicals. This leads to higher toxicity in plants, which can affect soil organisms, animals, and humans that consume such plants.

EMEA accounted for the majority of shares in the hydroponics systems market during 2017. The growth of this market in EMEA is due to limited land farmers who use more than 50% of the land area which increases the preference for hydroponic technologies.

In 2021, the market size of Hydroponics Technologies is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydroponics Technologies.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Hydroponics Technologies Market are AmHydro, CropKing, Growers Supply, Nutriculture, Oxygen Pot Systems, SuperCloset

The opportunities for Hydroponics Technologies in recent future is the global demand for Hydroponics Technologies Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets.

Hydroponics Technologies Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Environment and Climate Control Systems, Grow Lights, Farm Management Systems, Material Handling Systems

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Hydroponics Technologies market is the incresing use of Hydroponics Technologies in Aggregate Hydroponic System, Liquid Hydroponic Systems and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Hydroponics Technologies market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

