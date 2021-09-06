Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Intravenous Infusion Pump market?

Intravenous Infusion Pump Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Intravenous infusion pump is a medical device used to infuse medications or nutrients into a patients circulatory system. These are commonly found in a medical setting as they are widely used in transferring medications in accurate dosages. Key factors that drive the market are increase in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, growth in adoption of portable infusion pumps to reduce hospital expenditure also is expected to supplement the growth. However, patient safety risks and medication errors related to infusion pumps may restrict this growth. Moreover, technological advancements in infusion pumps are expected to create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

In 2021, the market size of Intravenous Infusion Pump is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intravenous Infusion Pump.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Intravenous Infusion Pump Market are Becton, Dickinson, Baxter International, Inc, Pfizer Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & CO. KGaA, Medtronic plc, Smiths Group plc, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson

The opportunities for Intravenous Infusion Pump in recent future is the global demand for Intravenous Infusion Pump Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Enteral Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Patient-Controlled Analgesia Infusion Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Intravenous Infusion Pump market is the incresing use of Intravenous Infusion Pump in Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematologys and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Intravenous Infusion Pump market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

