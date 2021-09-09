Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] A non-metallic-sheathed cable, also known as Romex’, is a covered electrical wire consisting of at least two insulated conductors and one bare conductor and it is predominantly used in residential wiring. Non-metallic-sheathed cables are safer than older cables and wiring types and they are relatively cheaper and hence, a preferred choice for many electricians. These cables are of various types and are used for different applications.

The Asia Pacific region, especially China and India are expected to witness growth in the use of non-metallic sheathed cables as people are becoming increasingly aware of safety issues and governments are introducing stringent Policies to ensure the use of certain types of wiring.

In 2021, the market size of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market are Nexans, Fujikura, General Cable Technologies, Finolex Cables, CommScope, Prysmian Group, Aksh OptiFibre, Electri Flex, Encore Wire, United Copper Industries, Cerro Wire

The opportunities for Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable in recent future is the global demand for Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Rubber Sheathed Cable, Nylon Sheathed Cable

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable market is the incresing use of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable in Electric Power, Communications and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

