Global C5ISR Market to be Driven by Advancement in Defense Solutions in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global C5ISR Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global C5ISR market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, application, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3%
C5ISR is the system which is increasingly becoming accepted everywhere in the security forces. The modern armies are looking forward to modernizing their army for better performance. The C5ISR allows the decision-making authority in any kind of combat or rescue mission to make better informed decisions throughout the operation. C5ISR provides real-time information and advanced communication through the processing of information obtained from several sources such as logistics and operation personnel working in the mission. This makes it very appealing to the security forces all over the world and raising up the C5ISR market demand globally.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
C5ISR is the acronym for command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It is an advanced system which is able to provide decision making unit with real-time information of the ongoing mission. The mission performed can be airborne, naval or on the land. Information is collected from the available sources using modern communication systems, integrated, and transmitted to the commander.
The major types of C5ISR market are as follows:
On the basis of application, C5ISR is segmented into:
• Surveillance and Reconnaissance
• Command and Control
• Electric Warfare
• Intelligence
• Missile Defence and Radar
• Combat Systems
• Others
On the basis of end-use, C5ISR market is categorised into:
• Defense
• Commercial
• Others
The report also covers the C5ISR markets like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market Trend
The developing nations across the world have been witnessing a surge in the population. The nations have been registering economic growth with increasing expenditure on defense. Developed nations including the United States of America has also been investing heavily in the military sector. The people all over the world have growing demand for security with threats like global terrorism active. This has resulted in significant boost to the global C5ISR market. Many key players are also active who are coming up with new and innovative security solutions. The advancement of communications and upgradation of army forces elevates the demand for C5ISR system.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., BAE System Plc, and Elbit Systems Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
