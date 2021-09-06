Global Cloud Analytics Market to be Driven by Expanding 5G Connectivity in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cloud Analytics Market Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cloud analytics market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, material, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cloud-analytics-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 23.8 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 22%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 78.5 Billion

The improvement in network speed and bandwidth with the expansion of 5G internet connectivity will augment the demand for cloud analytics market. The increasing penetration of smartphones especially in developing regions is leading to the increase in demand for cloud analytics. The growing popularity of internet of things will generate increasing demand for cloud analytics. This is because of the rapidly increasing and huge amount of data released from this system which requires analysis for efficient decision making at minimal possible costs. The inspection of fraud with the help of text analytics will also propel the growth of cloud analytics industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cloud analytics is the service which is used for analysis of large data in unstructured form to extract the useful material and sort the information in a manner that is easy to use. This is done with the help of remote computing equipment called as clouds. This eradicates the need for setting up special IT infrastructure for the data analysis and computation.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cloud-analytics-market

On the basis of solution, the industry is categorised into:

• Cloud Bi Tools

• Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions

• Complex Event Processing

• Enterprise Information Management

• Enterprise Performance Management

• Governance, Risk, and Compliance

• Analytics Solutions

Based on deployment mode, cloud analytics is classified into:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

The industry is segmented on the basis of organisation size into:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Based on vertical, the cloud analytics is categorised into:

• Telecommunications and IT

• Energy

• Media and Entertainment

• Government

• Research and Education

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Others

The report also covers the regional cloud analytics markets like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trend

The introduction of new and innovative technologies is boosting the demand for cloud analytics market. The machine learning and artificial intelligence are being widely adopted by the businesses because of their benefits like smart decision making, efficient and accurate data analysis, solution for complex problems, and repetition of tasks. The integration with cloud analytics improves the business functionalities and strategy development. This is bolstering the growth of cloud analytics industry. The remote storage with cloud analytics eliminates the resources for huge data storage requirements for organizations. This is accelerating the growth of the industry. The key players have been actively investing to improve their services and increase the market for cloud analytics.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., and Salesforce.com, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Security Analytics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/security-analytics-market

Smart Building Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-building-market

Virtual Reality Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-reality-market

Social Television Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/social-television-market

Virtual Reality Glove Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-reality-glove-market

Video Wall Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/video-wall-market

Rugged Tablet Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rugged-tablet-market

Context Aware Computing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/context-aware-computing-market

Mobile Advertising Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mobile-advertising-market

Service Robotics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/service-robotics-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/05/global-cloud-analytics-market-to-be_10.html