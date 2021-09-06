Global Acorn Nuts Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Edible Nuts and its Health Benefits in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Acorn Nuts Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global acorn nuts market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, forms, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

The rising population of the planet, which is already more than seven billion, is straining the breadbasket of the world. The need for another source of food that is safe and ecologically sustainable is growing day by day. One of the best alternatives to this need is acorns nuts. In the search for safe alternative food sources, acorn nuts have already begun to gain renewed interest. The demand for gluten-free goods is especially increasing in the Western world. All the requirements for modern food are fulfilled by the acorn nuts, and hence it is on the verge of dietary comeback. Acorns have been a significant component of the diet for numerous wildlife species. As an essential food source for some domestic livestock, the demand for acorns is growing, which in turn drives the acorn nut market. Factors such as a customer’s desire to live a healthier lifestyle, combined with the increased consumption of edible nuts as an ingredient by various food industries such as bakery and confectionery, are aiding the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Acorn nut, also referred to as oaknut, refers to the nut originating from oak trees or their close relatives (Quercus and Lithocarpus, in the family Fagaceae). Acorn nuts undergo the process of leaching until humans can eat them. These nuts often contain a single seed enclosed in a cup-shaped thick, hard shell. They can be consumed raw or after roasting or boiling and are used throughout the world in soup, rice, oil, coffee, and other food preparations.

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

North African Acorns

Spanish Acorns

Others

By form, the industry is segmented into:

Whole

Powder

Roasted

Splits

Based on end-use, the industry is categorised into:

Bakery and Confectionery

Flavoured Drinks

Snacks and Breakfast Cereals

Butter and Spread

DairyProducts

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global demand for healthy food products and increased awareness among customers about health to drive the demand for the acorn nuts market. As a culinary staple, many Native Americans and Korean people use acorn nuts. In addition, the nuts of the acorns help to regulate the levels of blood sugar. Acorns are known to be a rich source of complicated carbohydrates. In addition, as acorns are lower in fats compared to other nuts, the demand for acorn nuts over other nuts is expected to increase. Acorns are also a rich source of fibre, which is expected to increase the demand for acorn nuts in the food industry. Over the forecast period, the availability of other similar substituents, such as hazelnuts and chestnuts, is expected to impede the growth of the acorn nuts market. The region of Western Europe is projected to account for the highest market share of all the regions. In terms of volume consumption, this region is expected to show favourable growth over the forecast period. During the forecast period, demand for acorn nuts in the North American market is projected to increase at a significant CAGR.

Key Market Players

The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of the market players.

