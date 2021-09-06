Global Automotive Telematics Market Report: Includes Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021 to 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Visteon Corporation

Continental AG

Texas Instruments

TomTom International B.V.

Telogis

Agero, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

Harman international

Masternaut Limited

LG Electronics

Denso

Airbiquity, Inc.

Market by Type:

Vehicle Tracking

Fleet Management

Satellite Navigation

Vehicle Safety Communication

Others Market by Application:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles