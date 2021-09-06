Global Liver Cancer Screening Market: Johns Hopkins Bags Funds for the Development of CancerSEEK

The American Society for Clinical Oncology states that approximately 42,220 adults were suffering from primary liver cancer in the U.S. Out of those, an estimated 30,610 were men and 11,610 were women. ASCO further declared that since 1980, the rates of liver cancer have tripled. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Liver Cancer Screening Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Cholangiocarcinoma, Hepatoblastoma), By Screening (Laboratory Testing, Imaging, Endoscopy, Biopsy), By End User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Diagnostics Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report provides elaborate data regarding the global liver cancer screening market segmentation, followed by market share. Additionally, the report offers details about the latest developments happening in the industry. It further showcases in-depth information about the ongoing trends and regional analysis.

Fortune Business Insights has listed some of the prominent market players operating in the liver cancer screening market. They are as follows:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

Danaher

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sysmex Corporation

Biocept, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Other key market players

Rise in Demand for Preventive Care for Diagnostic Examinations to Favor Growth in North America

The global liver cancer screening market is geographically divided into the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is in the dominant position and it currently holds the highest global cancer screening market share. The growth is attributed to the rising incidence of liver cancer, increasing demand for preventive care by diagnostic examinations, and high healthcare expenditure. Additionally, increasing awareness programs regarding liver cancer, easy access to advanced treatment options, increasing investments by key market players for the development of early diagnostic options, and well-established healthcare infrastructure are likely to fuel the liver cancer screening market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the fastest growing markets due to a rise in the prevalence of cancer. Moreover, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, greater disposable income, increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostics, and high patient pool are expected to boost liver cancer screening market growth in this region.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Epigenomics and Oncimmune Aim to Increase Sales through Technologically Advanced Product Launches

The Johns Hopkins University of Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation announced that it received the biggest A Series investment for CancerSEEK in June 2019. CancerSEEK is a liquid biopsy test that is specially designed for detecting various cancer types at the initial stages of the disease. Thrive Earlier Detection Corp., a developer of cancer detecting tests, based in Cambridge, is currently developing CancerSEEK with the help of $110 million funding. According to the company, CancerSEEK will be a blood-based test that would be cost-effective and would be used as part of regular medical care. The test will serve as a resource to support those patients and their families who are often confused and overwhelmed following a cancer diagnosis.

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, based in Berlin, announced the launch of its blood test called mSEPT9 in July 2018. In a clinical study, mSEPT9 exhibited more diagnostic accuracy than the already established diagnostic marker. It also surpassed alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), a widely used diagnostic marker. According to the company, an accurate blood test will have the capacity to monitor those patients who are at high risk for suffering from liver cancer.

Oncimmune Holdings plc, a cancer detection test provider, headquartered in the U.K., announced the launch of EarlyCDT-Liver test in May 2018. It would be used for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and will be available commercially in the U.S. The test has a specificity of 97%. It is the second test delivered by Oncimmune after EarlyCDT-Lung test. The platform has the ability to detect cancer up to four years earlier. According to the company, the EarlyCDT-Liver test is complementary to diagnosis of cancer via imaging. It is a simple blood test. It further aids in early detection of HCC in patients. Overall, prominent key players are focusing on innovative product launches to gain competitive edge in the global cancer screening market.

