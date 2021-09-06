Confectionery Market Size, Share, Demand and Forecast by 2028

The global confectionery market size is projected to reach USD 188.52 billion in 2020, down from USD 202.63 billion forecasted before the coronavirus outbreak, as per the special Fortune Business Insights™ report on this market, titled “Global Confectionery Market – Impact of Covid-19”. As the number of coronavirus cases around the world continues to escalate, currently numbering at 2.8 million with over 200,000 deaths, nations have imposed strict lockdowns and mass quarantines to quell the spread of the infection. For instance, Italy, one of the worst-hit countries, implemented a nationwide lockdown, quarantining 60 million residents and shutting down all sorts of economic activities. Similar scenes have been in seen in countries such as France, UK, China, and India. The abrupt halt of economic activities has severely impacted the confectionery market growth as people have limited their purchases to essential items exclusively, while holding off their consumption of leisure products such as chocolates and bakery items.

The special report contains following insights:

Short- and long-term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the global confectionery market;

Changing demand dynamics for confectionery items in different regions;

Opportunities created by the pandemic for market players;

Response of companies operating in this market to the crisis; and

Government actions affecting the growth of the global market.

Restrictions on Supermarkets to Impede Market Growth

While local grocery stores in most countries have been mandated to shut down to avoid congregation of people, supermarkets have been kept open to ensure daily access to essential supplies to people. However, these spaces are being made to follow strict social distancing rules as well as rules to prevent panic- and bulk-buying. For example, customers in certain US states are allowed to shop in a supermarket for only 10 and are prohibited to buy more than 10 items, thereby avoiding unnecessary hoarding. Similarly, Tesco is limiting purchases to only three per customer to ensure that there are enough supplies for everyone. Since the focus of governments is to facilitate supply and distribution of essential food and other items only, such as toilet paper, milk, and vegetables, the demand for confectionery products has plummeted and the global market has been severely affected as a result.

Level of Exposure to Determine Regional Impact of the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected all regions under consideration in this report. The greatest impact, however, is anticipated to be borne by Europe, where the market size stood at USD 76.12 billion in 2019 and the region dominated the confectionery market share at 39%. This is expected owing to the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Europe, with the largest brunt being taken by the strongest economies in the region, namely, the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and Netherlands. These countries are also home to some of the largest premium chocolate makers in the world and the region is, therefore, is bound to be gravely affected by the coronavirus pandemic as demand for such items steadily falls. Besides Europe, the market in North America and Asia-Pacific, two of the biggest confectionery products consuming regions in the world, is also likely to be impacted on account of unceasing rise of cases in these regions.

Competitors to Focus on Mitigating Their Losses

The competition in the confectionery market is highly monopolistic, featuring a strong presence of a limited number of giant corporations. However, despite their deep-rooted presence in the market, these conglomerates are adopting measures to brace for the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to their revenue streams.

Industry Developments:

March 2020: Kellogg Company’s value spiked amid the coronavirus outbreak as consumers began stocking the company’s renowned cereal and snack items. Owing to its diversified portfolio, the company expects to successfully tackle the impact of the pandemic on its business and is taking strong measures to safeguard its manufacturing operations in 180 nations.

List of Players Covered in the Confectionery Market Report:

Orion Corp

Pladis

Nestlé SA

Meiji Co. Ltd.

Ferrero Group

Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.

Chocoladenfabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

The Hershey Company

Mondelēz International

Mars, Incorporated

