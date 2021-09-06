Ultra-High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2028

The global Ultra-High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market share is likely to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years as a result of rapid innovations and technological advancements, along with speedy globalization.

The increasing utilization of Ultra-High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market size in the infrastructure and construction sector is expected to aid the expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Slurry-infiltrated Fibrous Concrete (SIFCON), Reactive Powder Concrete (RPC), Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC), Others), By Application (Roads and Bridge Construction, Building Construction, Military Construction, Other) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” Increasing government initiatives is expected to stimulate the growth of the market.

The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has immeasurably disrupted every industry around the globe. The governments of several countries have implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of this deadly infection. Such initiatives have caused disruptions in the production and supply chain. But, with time and perseverance, we will be able to battle this severe phase and come back to normalcy. Our authentic reports would help you to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The ultra-high-performance concrete (UHPC) market report offers explanations onthe following subjects:

What is the estimated market value?

What strategies are adopted by the companies?

What are the key market trends, drivers, and restrictions?

Which region holds the maximum share in the global market?

Latest developments occurred in recent times?

Market Driver :

Collaboration between CEMEX Ventures and Tefken Ventures to Boost Market

The increasing partnerships and collaborations among major players are expected to foster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in March 2019, CEMEX Ventures, a corporate venture capital arm of Cemex announced that it signed a partnership with Tefken Ventures. The deal between the companies is expected to facilitate innovative business models along with stakeholders in the construction industry. Furthermore, the increasing development of highways, roads, and bridges in developing nations is expected to create opportunities for the market. The growing awareness about the resilience properties of UHPC is expected to increase its application in construction operations. The refurbishment and repair of existing roads and bridges in developed countries are expected to augur well for the market. Furthermore, the shift from conventional concrete products to UHPC owing to its high strength, energy capacity, and durability can have an excellent effect on the global market.

However, the increasing competition with emerging regional and multinational entities in the market is expected to obstruct the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Surging Construction Industry to Propel Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the evolving construction industry in the region. The increasing customer base for UHPC is predicted to enable the healthy growth of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies in Japan, China, South Korea, and India. The growing awareness about UHPCand rapid urbanization are factors expected to foster healthy growth of the market in the region. Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the rising investment for existing buildings. Moreover, various policies and increasing disposable income can spur opportunities for the market in Europe. The market in Latin America is expected to account for the largest share in the market owing to the growing demand for corrosion-resistant raw material for construction. Besides, new government policies are expected to aid development in the Middle East and Africa.

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Ultra-High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market:

LafargeHolcim

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

Vicat

ACC Limited

Sika AG

MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH & Co. KG

TAKTL, U.S. Concrete, Inc.

Gulf Precast Concrete

Ceentek

ElementbauOsthessen GmbH & Co.

Key Development :

June 2019: Holcim Philippine, a LafargeHolcim company, announced its expansionprojects of La Union, Philippines factory. The plant is expected to increase its manufacturing capacity from 1 million tons per annum to 1.8 million tons.

