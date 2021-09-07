Starch Derivatives for Food Market Share 2021 to grow at a magnificent CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2025 with Leading Countries Data

Starch Derivatives for Food Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Starch is a naturally abundant nutrient carbohydrate consisting of a large number of glucose units, mainly obtained from natural sources such as corn, potatoes, wheat, rice, and other plant sources commonly prepared as white amorphous powder. Starch derivatives are prepared by treating starch through different processes such as hydrolysis, extraction, purification, and chemical treatment to be utilized in a wide range of food and non-food applications.

The growing preference for ready-to-consume food and beverages across the world is influencing the demand for starch derivatives significantly. The rising popularity of non-carbonated and energy drinks is complimenting this demand, as these beverages utilize natural sweeteners, of which these derivatives are important components. Apart from this, starch derivatives also have significant application in textile weaving and finishing, and the production of biofuels and glue due to which their demand is increasing by leaps and bounds.

Going forward, the market is likely to witness a remarkable inflow of capital, as starch derivative producers are increasing their focus on improving the quality of their products in order to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, the demand for starch derivatives is anticipated to register a steady rise in the coming years due to the rapid expansion of the food and beverages industry. The usage of these derivatives in cosmetics as emulsifiers, in medicines as binders, and in animal feed and fiber additives is also projected to provide potential opportunities for market growth in the near future

In 2021, the market size of Starch Derivatives for Food is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Starch Derivatives for Food.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Starch Derivatives for Food Market are Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Roquette Freres, Tate & Lyle, Agrana, Avebe U.A., BENEO, Emsland-Starke, Ingredion

Starch Derivatives for Food Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Maltodextrin, Cyclodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Spray Dried Starch, Hydrolysates

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Starch Derivatives for Food market is the incresing use of Starch Derivatives for Food in Food, Beverage and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Starch Derivatives for Food market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

