Personal Nutrition Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Personal Nutrition Market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.35 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3%. In the era of customization, the trend is profoundly changing the ways of consuming food. Personal Nutrition and diet fit in perfectly with people’s individual health goals.

High prevalence of lifestyle diseases across the globe, increased prevalence of malnutrition across the globe, evolving lifestyles, rising disposable income, rising geriatric population, growing awareness of the potential for modifications of food or diet, favorable government regulations, and increased R&D investments are key factors contributing to high CAGR of point of care diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Key participants include BASF SE, Caligenix, Care/of, DayTwo Inc., DNAFit, Genomix Nutrition, GX Sciences, Habit Food Personalized LLC, InsideTracker, Lonza, Metagenics, Inc, DSM, Nutrigenomix Inc., and Telomere Diagnostics

The key market players are adopting strategic initiatives such as expansion and collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, product development. For instance, Nestle utilized Japan’s aging population to launch its Personal Nutrition service

In 2018, Nestle S.A. chose the aging population of Japan to launch its first Personal Nutrition service using a blend of artificial intelligence, DNA testing, and smartphone services. Today, they have around 100,000 users of the Nestle Wellness Ambassador program, which allows its users to send pictures of their food via the Line messaging app that then recommends lifestyle changes and specially formulated supplements. The program can cost about USD 600 a year for capsules that make nutrient-rich teas, smoothies, and other products such as vitamin-fortified snacks.

The increase in the adoption rate of traditional medicine to treat various diseases has turned the Asia Pacific into a highly profitable market across the globe. Moreover, the region is characterized by a rising geriatric population, owing to which the demand for dietary supplements is expected to boost during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Personal Nutrition market on the basis of product type, dosage forms, application, tools, end use and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals Vitamins Botanicals Proteins Minerals Amino Acids Enzymes Others

Functional Food Proteins Vitamins Fibers Fatty Acids Minerals Prebiotics & Probiotics Carotenoids

Functional Beverage Sports and performance drinks Smart drinks

Digitalized DNA-based Diet

Sports Nutragenomics

Others

Dosage Forms (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Tablets

Capsule

Powders

Liquids

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Lifestyle Diseases

Inherited Diseases

Others

Tool type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Genetic test kits,

Food labels,

Interactive apps,

Portable gadgets

Wearable

Others

End Use Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Wellness & fitness centers

Ambulatory Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of latest and emerging trends influencing the growth of the market

SWOT analysis of each major market player along with in-depth analysis of major market players with detailed portfolio of their products, production capacity, revenue estimation, and gross margin

Market concentration, production and consumption ratio, demand & supply analysis, and import/export

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established companies to make beneficial business decisions

