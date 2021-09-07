Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride market?

Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Sulfur hexafluoride is widely used in the electrical industry for its good insulation performance and arc extinguishing performance, such as: circuit breakers, high voltage switches, high voltage transformers, gas-sealed combination capacitors, high voltage transmission lines, transformers, etc. SF6 is also widely used in metal smelting (such as magnesium alloy melting furnace shielding gas), aerospace, medical (X-ray machine, laser machine), meteorology (trace) because of its chemical inertness, non-toxicity, non-combustibility and non-corrosiveness. Analysis), chemical (high-grade car tires, new fire extinguishers).

Electronic grade high purity sulfur hexafluoride is an ideal electronic etchant and is widely used in the field of microelectronics.

With the development of today’s technology, the field covered by SF6 is expanding and is being widely used in more and more basic fields and science and technology fields. In the refrigeration industry, sulfur hexafluoride is used as a refrigerant, and the cooling range can be -45 ° to 0 ° C.

In 2021, the market size of Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride is 120 million USD and it will reach 200 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Market are Honeywell, Solvay, Asahi Glass, Showa Denko, Kanto Denka Kogyo, Linde Group, ChemChina, Air Product, Concorde Specialty Gases, Praxair, Matheson Tri-Gas, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei

The opportunities for Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride in recent future is the global demand for Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Conventional Semiconductor Grade, Fine Electronic Grade, Ultra High Purity Grade

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride market is the incresing use of Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride in Electronic Component, Chemical Copper, PCB/FPC, Surface Finishing and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Electronic Grade Sulfur Hexafluoride market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

