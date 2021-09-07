Dairy Products Market Size, Share Analysis, Revenue Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2028

According to Reports and Data the global Dairy Products Market was valued at USD 3.0 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2019 to reach USD 5.4 Billion by the year 2026. Consumption of dairy has become an important part of the daily routine in the market. Consumers have become more specific about the ingredients they are consuming on daily basis, fat-less food are in trend from pass few years which rises the demand of Dairy Products in the market.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

The major companies leading the market are Ltd. (New Zealand), Doehler Group (Germany), Agropur ingredients (Canada), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), and Kerry Group (Ireland). To capture the market in North America, On October 2018, Agropur launches first dairy accelerator in North America along with the collaboration of five young entrepreneurs from Canada and the US, U Main(Montreal) that develops artisanal cheese making kits, Sweetaly Dolceria using simple ingredients in manufacturing dessert, SaltiSweet Ice Cream Factory, the company that is revolutionizing ice cream novelties, Cheese Grotto, an ingenious collective that makes beautiful cheese storage devices and Peak Yogurt, cream-lovers who make delicious triple-cream, low-sugar yogurt that takes its cue from the ketogenic diet.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Powdered form accounted for more than 45% share of the overall revenue in 2018. It is broadly used in making infant formulation. It also works as a sugar substitute, emulsifier and stabilizer in ice creams. Furthermore, it is easy to store and has a longer shelf life owing to its dry form.

Infant formula is predictable to witness the growth with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026. Surge in the number of working females in the corporate world has led to an increase in consumption of infant formulae as they decrease the preparation time required to cook baby food.

The Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in Dairy Products market over the forecast timeline with a CAGR of about 8.5%. Majority of the demand for Dairy Products was driven by China due to high birth rate, which augmented the demand for infant formula. Moreover, foremost global providers of dairy products are situated in Australia and New Zealand.

Segments covered in the report:

Based on Type, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Dairy Mixtures

Dairy/Non-dairy ingredients

Dairy as functional ingredient

Dairy as carrier

Others (combinations, dairy/protein derivatives, and dairy/non-dairy fat component)

Based on Form, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Spreadable

Powder

Liquid

Based on Application, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Ice cream

Yogurt

Infant formula

Bakery

Feed

Butter & cheese spreadable blends

Beverages

Others (cocoa preparations, chocolate, and confectionery)

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dairy-blends-market

Radical Features of the Dairy Products Market Report:

Valuable insights into the Dairy Products market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2026

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Dairy Products industry

