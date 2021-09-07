LCD Substrates Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of LCD Substrates globally?

LCD Substrates Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] LCD substrate is a special glass used for thin-film transistor (TFT) LCDs which form the display area of products including LCD televisions, personal computers and mobile phones. An LCD panel consists of various components stacked in a number of layers. These components include a polarizer, a color filter and a liquid crystal layer, with the glass substrate being the most important.

One of the major drivers in this market is the use of LCDs in many devices, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs. As CRT becomes less and less popular, LCD has become the main technology used in many devices, especially portable ones. This is due largely to the reduction in device size and size of display panels, and because the demand for high-quality display has been increasing.

One of the trends in this market is the reduced thickness of LCD substrates. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing light and thin glass substrates to reduce the thickness of devices that use them. Another major trend is increased innovations in technology.

In 2021, the market size of LCD Substrates is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LCD Substrates.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

Leading key players of LCD Substrates Market are Corning, AGC, NEG, Tunghsu Optoelectronic, AvanStrate, IRICO Group, CGC, LG Chem

The opportunities for LCD Substrates in recent future is the global demand for LCD Substrates Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

LCD Substrates Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Gen. 8 and above, Gen. 7, Gen. 6, Gen. 5.5, Gen. 5, Gen. 4 and below

The major factors that Influencing the growth of LCD Substrates market is the incresing use of LCD Substrates in Televisions, Monitors, Laptopss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the LCD Substrates market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

