Linings Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Linings Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Linings are insulating and protective layers applied inside a tank, pipeline and/or furnace.

On the basis of chemistry, the solventborne segment accounted for 55% of volume share in 2017 whereas waterborne and powder based linings accounted for the remaining share. Growing demand for waterborne linings due to growing environmental regulations and consumer awareness will drive the linings market globally. As a result, a shift from solventborne linings to waterborne linings will be witnessed during the forecast period.

The China linings market accounted for a value share of 33% in 2017 and is forecast to maintain its dominance in the global linings market over the forecast period. The Europe and India linings markets are projected to represent steady incremental opportunity between 2020 and 2025, while the North America linings market is estimated to expand at significant CAGR in terms of value – volume over the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Linings is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Linings.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Linings Market are The Jotun Group, Sherwin-Williams, Solvay, PPG Industries, Hempel A/S, Akzo Nobel, Polycorp, Teknos Group, GBT-Bucolit, STEULER-KCH GmbH, Ultimate Linings, Sauereisen

The opportunities for Linings in recent future is the global demand for Linings Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Linings Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Polymer Lining, Rubber Lining, Tile Lining, Ceramic & Carbon Brick Lining, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Linings market is the incresing use of Linings in Marine, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Construction, Power Generation, Chemical Industrys and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Linings market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

