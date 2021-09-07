Flotation Reagents Market Share Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global flotation reagents market is forecast to reach USD 6.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Flotation Reagents are chemicals that are used in various industries according to the products manufactured. Their high demand is fed by their increasing utility in the water and wastewater treatment, explosives and drilling, and mineral processing industries, among others. These chemicals are used for separation of materials from water depending upon their solubility and cohesion with water molecules.

The report offers strategic recommendations to established players and new entrants to overcome industry barriers and gain a strong foothold in the market. Each chapter of the report has been curated through extensive primary and secondary research to help clients take an informed market decision to achieve business growth.

Top companies profiled in the report include:BASF SE, Cytec Solvay Group, Clariant AG, Kemira OYJ, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, AkzoNobel, SNF FLOERGER SAS, Evonik, and Orica, among others.

Market Overview:

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Flotation Reagents market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an extensive assessment of the prominent companies operating in the materials and chemical industry to offer better insights into competition scenario on a regional and global level.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the materials and chemical sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. Industry players in the Flotation Reagents market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand, while adapting to the sustainability trends and to expand their in the global market.

Global Flotation Reagents Market Segmentation:

Reagent Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Flocculants

Collectors

Frothers

Dispersants

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Explosives and Drilling

Mineral Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Mining

Pulp and Paper

Industrial Waste and Sewage Treatment

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading our report. To gain more info on market or customization of the report, contact Reports and Data for an Analyst Brief. Our Report offer valuable and actionable insights to industries to help clients achieve business goals.

