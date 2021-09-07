Glycerin Market Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2020–2027

The global glycerin market is forecast to reach USD 4.26 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Glycerin or Glycerine is a simple polyol organic compound having multiple hydroxyl groups with a clear, odorless, viscous liquid formation. This viscous liquid naturally comes with a sweet taste. It is derived from both natural and synthetic sources. Glycerin is widely obtained through the transesterification process where animal fats or vegetable oils are mixed with alcohol in the presence of a catalyst. The global glycerin market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for glycerin in consumer goods applications such as personal care, cosmetics, tobacco humectants and personal lubricants, to name a few. The refined glycerin is extensively in demand as the traditional market such as consumer goods and food & beverages are solely dependent upon refined glycerin.

The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 1.63 Billion in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand in consumer goods, such as personal care, cosmetics, and others. China and the United States are likely to retain their superiority with the highest rate of consumption of refined glycerin. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets globally, while Germany and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Top Companies Listed in the Glycerin Market Report: Wilmar International Ltd., Godrej Industries, Croda International PLC, P&G Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, Cargill Incorporated, IOI Oleo GmbH, Dow Chemical Company, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, and KAO Corporation.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It further segments the market on the basis of product type, application spectrum, med-use, and geography. The Glycerin industry analysis report assesses the industry in terms of market size, market share, and revenue. The key regional markets covered in the report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the presence of the global Glycerin market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales statistics, distribution channels, and various other key elements.

Type of Glycerin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Unit, Million Tons 2016-2027)

Crude

Refined

Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Unit, Million Tons 2016-2027)

Transesterification

Saponification

Fat Splitting

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Unit, Million Tons 2016-2027)

Vegetable Oil

Petroleum

Animal Fat

Soaps

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Unit, Million Tons 2016-2027)

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Intermediate

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Industrial Usage

Others

Key points covered in the report:

The report presents a detailed study of the global Glycerin market

It specializes in the study of the major market dynamics including driving and restraining market growth, latest product trends, and latest technological advancements

Includes market classification based on product type, application spectrum, and end-use landscape, and distribution channel

Major focus on the latest product developments, new techniques incorporated, and company profiles of leading players in the market

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the projected growth rate of the global Glycerin market over the forecast period?

What are the latest trending factors influencing market growth?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Glycerin Market?

What are the risks and challenges existing in the industry?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

