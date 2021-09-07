Global Aircraft Seating Market to be Driven by Developing the Aviation Industry Owing to the Exponential Growth of Air Commuters in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Aircraft Seating Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on its segments like component, seat type, fit type, aircraft type, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators and analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

The OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) category accounts for a significant share in the aircraft seating industry based on end-use. Because of the rising number of passengers, this can be attributed to the growing demand for new aircraft, especially in rapidly developing regions such as the Asia Pacific. As a result, the world’s major aircraft manufacturers are receiving an increased number of orders from developing regions, which, in turn, allows the aircraft seating industry as a whole to expand. In addition, owing to the rapid growth of air commuters, attention is focused on developing the aviation industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Aircraft seats are a vital part of an aircraft that define the safety and comfort of the traveller during a flight. The frame, foams, electrical fittings, and actuators are the major components of an aircraft seat. If it maintains its position and avoids the extreme shocks during an impact situation, an aircraft seat is considered to be secure.

By component, the market is divided into:

Foam and Fitting

Structure

Actuators

Others

Based on seat type, the industry can be segmented into:

9G

16G

Others

Base on fit type the market is divided into:

Retro

Line

Based on aircraft type, the industry can be categorised into:

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Others

By end-use, the market can be segmented into:

Aftermarket

OEM

MRO

Others

The global regions for aircraft seating market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increasing demand for seats with in-flight entertainment and communication (IFEC) systems has played a key role in driving the growth of the overall aircraft seating industry. Because of its long-term advantages, all major airlines are based on enhancing customer service, and offering safe and highly comfortable seats to travellers is crucial. The growing acceptance of seats that can boast advanced integrated features can therefore prove to be a crucial factor in the aircraft seating industry’s success. In addition, because of its positive effect on the experience of the traveller as a whole, the premium airlines are insistent on selecting an aircraft cabin interior. The exponential growth of air traffic and the growing spending on premium travel options are expected to help the demand expand over the forecast period. The rising levels of income globally are also an essential reason for the growth of this market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Geven S.p.A., Thompson Aero Seating Limited, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Adient plc, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

