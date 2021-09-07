Portable Ultrasound Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 3897.0 million with 13.6% CAGR by 2027

The global ”portable ultrasound market” size is projected to reach USD 3,897.0 million in 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new study, titled, “Portable Ultrasound Market, 2020-2026.” The study further mentions that the market stood at USD 1,801.5 million in 2019. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% in the 2020-2026 period. The increasing adoption of ultrasound-based imaging analysis software for integrating deep learning techniques is set to affect growth positively. In January 2020, for instance, Siemens Healthineers introduced its latest ACUSON Redwood Ultrasound System. It features AI-powered tools and advanced applications for smart workflows and higher clinical confidence.

Major Portable Ultrasound Market Key players covered in the report include:

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (Bothell, U.S.)

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

Hitachi Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

EDAN Instruments (Shenzhen, China)

Terason Corporation (Burlington, U.S.)

CHISON Medical Technologies (Jiangsu, China)

Healcerion (Seoul, South Korea)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (Guilford, U.S.)

Bard Access Systems Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (Salt Lake City, U.S.)

Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Advanced Instrumentations (Miami, Florida)

DRE Medical (Kentucky, U.S.)

DRAMIŃSKI S. A. (Olsztyn, Poland)

Landwind Medical (Shenzhen, China)

Shenzhen AnaSonic Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (University Town of Shenzhen, China)

Accutome Inc. (Philadelphia, U.S.)

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Neu-Ulm, Germany)

Other Players

Get Request a Sample Copy of the Portable Ultrasound Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/portable-ultrasound-market-104861

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Portable Ultrasound Market Analysis 2021:

Report Coverage-

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current market size. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the peer market. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the size of the portable ultrasound industry.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rapid Launch of New Models of Imaging Devices to Aid Growth

Manufacturers operating in the global market are constantly launching new products to encourage people to adopt them. Large groups of physicians worldwide are gradually accepting the usage of portable type of ultrasound devices for the treatment of various ailments. New models of such devices are nowadays being introduced for greater efficiency. These factors are anticipated to propel the portable ultrasound market growth in the upcoming years. However, an increasing number of misdiagnosis and unnecessary imaging may result in regulatory overhaul. It is expected to hamper growth.

Regional Insights-

Introduction of Innovative Products to Help Europe Remain in Second Position

North America : The region generated USD 733.5 million in 2019 in terms of revenue. It is expected to remain in the leading position throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of unique portable ultrasound devices.

: The region generated in 2019 in terms of revenue. It is expected to remain in the leading position throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of unique portable ultrasound devices. Europe: It would remain in the second position on account of the rising expenditure in the medical sector by developed countries. Several companies present in this region are also introducing novel products to fulfil the unmet needs. Mindray Medical, for instance, introduced ME series, its state-of-the-art portable ultrasound, to enhance clinical confidence during critical COVID-19 cases.

Competitive Landscape-

Expansion & New Product Launches — Significant Strategies of Key Players

The market contains several prominent companies, such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. and GE Healthcare. They collectively account for the largest share because of their technologically advanced product portfolios. Some of the others are engaging in expansion activities to compete with their rivals. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

June 2020: Royal Philips announced the commercial availability of its handheld ultrasound solution, Lumify in Japan. It would help people to keep up with the changing demographics, such as declining geriatric population and birth rate. This new portable ultrasound device will also aid clinicians to monitor medical conditions on the bedside.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/portable-ultrasound-market-104861

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Sales Channels Analysis Key Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Covid-19 Impact on the Market

Global Portable Ultrasound Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Built-in-console Touchscreen Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Portable Ultrasound Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Built-in-console Touchscreen Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Portable Ultrasound Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Built-in-console Touchscreen Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Portable Ultrasound Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Built-in-console Touchscreen Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country Japan China India Indonesia Australia South Korea Taiwan Malaysia Thailand Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Related Reports :

Global Computed Tomography Scanners Market | Expected to Reach USD 9.64 billion (at CAGR of 5.9%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027

Global Germany Hepatitis C Testing Market | Expected to Reach USD 121.4 million (at CAGR of 6.1%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027

Global Immunomodulators Market | Expected to Reach USD 285.01 billion (at CAGR of 6.3%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027

Global Latin America Eyewear Market | Expected to Reach USD 15.05 billion (at CAGR of 6.8%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027

Global Video Laryngoscope Market | Expected to Reach USD 795.0 million (at CAGR of 17.4%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027

Global Antibiotics Market | Expected to Reach USD 39.06 billion (at CAGR of 2.1%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027

Global Australia and New Zealand Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market | Expected to Reach USD 40.4 million (at CAGR of 10.9%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027

Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market | Expected to Reach USD 347.7 million (at CAGR of 9.7%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027

Global Dental Equipment Market | Expected to Reach USD 16.07 billion (at CAGR of 9.6%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027

Global Dermatology Drugs Market | Expected to Reach USD 63.99 billion (at CAGR of 12.9%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027

Portable Ultrasound Market : Royal Philips Introduces Lumify to Adapt to Major Demographic Changes in Japan, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Point-of-care Ultrasound Market to Increase Exponentially; Introduction of Latest Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Product by FUJIFILM Sonosite to Intensify Business, states Fortune Business Insights™